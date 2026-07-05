A rush of foreign bids for UK companies has put Britain on track to outstrip all previous records for dealmaking in 2026, with the total value of offers for the country’s companies rising 210 per cent from this time last year to more than $231 billion so far.
Bids for Britain’s Intertek (ITRK.L), Schroders (SDR.L) and Unilever’s (ULVR.L) food unit are among the top deals this year, as well as US-listed Ingredion’s (INGR.N) offer for Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) in June.
Intertek’s board agreed last month a £9.4 billion ($12.7 billion) takeover by private equity group EQT, Britain’s largest private-equity takeover since the 2007 acquisition of healthcare group Alliance Boots, according to LSEG data.
One of the drivers of UK dealmaking has been cheap shares: the FTSE 100 has been trading at a discount to European and US stock markets.
British stocks have become cheaper compared to US stocks since the start of the Iran war, even if they are not as good value as they were in 2024.
“We are continuing to see opportunistic, strategic consolidation, with clients pursuing large and complex deals that move the needle and which will make a material difference to their business,” said Dominic Ross, partner at Clifford Chance.
A PREDICTABLE MARKET
Another reason bidders are targeting the UK is the country’s predictable landscape for takeovers.
“The UK is a tried and tested market,” Ross said. The $231 billion of deals involving a UK target at this point in the year has only been exceeded once before since LSEG records began in 1980. It is 210 per cent more than the amount recorded this time last year and close to the $194 billion total recorded for the whole of 2025.
By value, UK-targeted M&A accounts for more than 8 per cent of total global M&A announcements so far this year, the highest year-to-date share since 2015.
This year’s UK M&A figure is driven by foreign takeovers, which total more than $197 billion, the highest year-to-date total since records began in 1980, LSEG said.
US bidders accounted for more than half of the foreign takeovers of UK targets in the year to date, according to the data.
“Much of the activity we are seeing is inbound into the UK from the US, perhaps due to the continued perception that UK-listed stocks are relatively cheaper,” Ross added.
Foreign takeovers of UK targets accounted for 86 per cent of all UK M&A by value so far this year, compared with 75 per cent last year at this time and an all-time high.
To be sure, as a percentage of UK GDP, M&A is still a smaller proportion than at previous dealmaking peaks.
Back in 2000, M&A accounted for 26 per cent of UK GDP according to data by LSEG and the Office for National Statistics. In 2025, it accounted for 5 per cent and in the first quarter of 2026 that jumped to 14 per cent.
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