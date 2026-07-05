The memory of the five military officers killed in the 2002 helicopter crash near Kouklia remains a lasting point of reference for both the Republic of Cyprus and the National Guard, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Sunday.

Speaking at the annual memorial service for the victims, Palmas said their deaths served as a reminder of the responsibility and commitment that accompany military service.

“The five men sealed the bond of honour they had made with their country by offering the highest sacrifice, their own lives, in the line of duty,” he said.

Palmas recalled that the helicopter had taken off from Lakatamia on July 10, 2002, carrying the leadership of the National Guard to the Andreas Papandreou air base to observe a night exercise involving the then newly-acquired Bell 206 helicopters.

The aircraft crashed near the Paphos district village of Kouklia after suffering a malfunction that caused a fire, killing all five people on board.

Addressing the families of the victims, the minister said their loss continued to remind Cyprus of the weight of military responsibility.

“Their final moments reaffirmed that military service is not simply a profession but a lasting commitment to the country and its history,” he said.

Palmas added that the five eagles depicted on the memorial symbolise the officers’ enduring presence as guardians of the Republic, saying they serve as a reminder that the country’s freedom, security and dignity depend on a continued willingness to serve and, if necessary, to sacrifice.

He said their example remained particularly relevant at a time when values and the meaning of public service are increasingly being questioned, stressing that discipline and dedication to duty should continue to guide future generations.