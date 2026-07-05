A man suffered breathing difficulties after a fire broke out in his two-storey home in Kiti around 10.40am on Saturday morning, causing extensive damage to the property’s living room.

According to the fire service, the fire is believed to have started at a household icon stand before spreading to the living room, where it damaged furniture, electrical installations, household equipment and clothing.

Heat and smoke also caused damage to paintwork inside and outside the house.

The homeowner, assisted by neighbours, managed to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived by using a garden hose.

Firefighters carried out final extinguishing operations to prevent and eliminate any potential flareups.

An ambulance was called to the scene after the homeowner experienced breathing difficulties caused by smoke inhalation.