A 23-year-old man was arrested in Ayia Napa early on Sunday after police allegedly found 20 canisters of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in his vehicle.

According to police, members of the rapid response unit (MMAD) stopped the car for a routine check at around 2am on a road in Ayia Napa.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 20 canisters of nitrous oxide, eight balloons and an inhalation device, all of which were seized as evidence.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a controlled substance with intent to supply.