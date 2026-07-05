With the new month here, it is time to look ahead to a new series of events. This July, Rialto Theatre and its surrounding Limassol streets fill with diverse melodies as the 21st Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival returns, spanning almost the entire month.

“At a time when access to culture feels more important than ever,” says the theatre, “the festival offers an opportunity to reconnect with our audience through concerts with low-cost or free admission. A programme open to everyone, filled with sounds and melodies from different corners of the world, unique collaborations and evenings meant to be shared.”

The festival opens on Wednesday, July 8 with Martha Fritzila, Τhe Kubara Project and the. Κalogeraki Bros. After more than 20 years of concerts and tours across Greece and abroad, The Kubara Project takes the stage of the Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival with a brand-new album and the much-loved Kalogerakis Brothers.

With its characteristic spontaneous and spirited energy, the ensemble is led by Martha Fritzila and a group of virtuoso musicians. The concert features songs by some of the most celebrated Greek and international composers of the past two centuries, alongside works drawn from the personal discographies of Martha Frintzila and the Kalogerakis Brothers.

On Sunday, July 12, Κοbrah Habibi will take the floor. The multidisciplinary music collective operates at the intersection of contemporary Middle Eastern electronic music, live performance and ritual celebration. Combining DJ sets, vocals, electric strings, clarinet, lute and darbuka, the group creates an immersive dance experience shaped by influences from the Middle East, the Balkans and contemporary electronic music culture. Performing on stage will be Harry Koushos – DJ Set, Ody Icon – Vocals, ECATI – Electric Strings, Aggelos Angelou – Clarinet & Lute, Cymbhan – Darbuka.

Nabuma

July 16’s event brings Nabuma, a Cypriot-based neo-soul band blending jazz, alternative R&B and contemporary grooves. Known for their dynamic live performances and original compositions, the band combines soulful vocals, rich harmonies and expressive musicianship to create immersive musical experiences.

Their debut EP Tapedeck was released in 2024, with new material continuing to expand and evolve their sonic identity. Nicole Ardanitou on vocals, Andreas Matheou on bass, Alexis Kasinos on electric guitar and Kris Grecian on drums make up the band.

Then, Κοza Mostra, one of the most internationally acclaimed and influential Greek bands of the past decade performs at the 21st Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival on July 17. Following the release of their explosive new single, Bulletproof, the band has officially announced a tour across Greece and Europe. As ever, their performances promise raw emotion, electrifying intensity and a setlist that seamlessly bridges their celebrated past with their fresh, gritty new sound.

The final concert of the festival and the last event of Rialto Theatre’s July programme is on July 21. The Cyprus Kollective Big Band presents, in a Cyprus premiere, the iconic work Far East Suite by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, one of the most fascinating and distinctive creations in the body of their work. A reflective, atmospheric, virtuosic and expressive sonic journey through the East, seen and heard through the eyes and ears of the two musicians.

Far East Suite was intended to convey the excitement and sense of wonder experienced by Ellington’s orchestra in 1963, as they travelled through places that were genuinely foreign, exotic and profoundly different from anything most of them had encountered before.

Bringing it to life on stage and closing the month with an exciting performance are Marios Charalambous, Nicholas Georgiou, Will Scott, Thomas Lumley, Charis Ioannou, George El Haber, Elias Ioannou, Rafael Orfanides, Andreas Theocharous, Klitos Pavlou, Savvas Athanasiou, Andreas Panteli, Kyriakos Kesta and Omiros Miltiadous

July at Rialto Theatre

Music concerts and theatre. throughout July. Rialto Theatre and at the SEK Parking Area, Limassol. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy