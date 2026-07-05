Police are investigating a suspected arson attack after a car belonging to a 59-year-old man was destroyed by fire in a village in the Nicosia district early on Sunday.

According to the police, the fire broke out at around 4.30am while the vehicle was parked outside the owner’s home.

Firefighters were called to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control before fully extinguishing it.

Preliminary examinations indicate the fire was deliberately set, with police treating the case as suspected arson.