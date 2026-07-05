Taking inspiration from the traditional weaving designs of Cyprus, the fythkiotika, and combining them with contemporary art expression, the student enterprise of Ayios Neophytos Lyceum celebrates the creative endeavour with an exhibition.

Titled Heritage Weave, the exhibition highlights Cyprus’ rich weaving heritage as well as the students’ work and acts as a commercial exhibition of reimagined Fythkiotika handicraft products. Paphos Municipality supports the initiative and invites visitors to explore the creations exhibited at En Plo Gallery in Kato Paphos from July 10 to 14.

By blending heritage with modern creativity, the young entrepreneurs showcase how cultural traditions can inspire innovative products while preserving local identity. The project has already earned national recognition, receiving the First Prize for Cultural Innovation 2026 from the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO. The award highlights the students’ successful efforts to promote Cyprus’ intangible cultural heritage while encouraging creativity, entrepreneurship and cultural awareness among young people.

The exhibition offers an opportunity for the public to support the students’ work, learn more about the distinctive Fythkiotika weaving tradition and purchase unique handcrafted items. The exhibition will be open daily from 11am to 9pm. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate this inspiring initiative.

Heritage Weave

Student exhibition-market with handicraft fythkiotika products. By the student enterprise of Agios Neophytos Lyceum. July 10-14. En Plo Gallery, Kato Paphos. 11am-9pm