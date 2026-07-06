Cyprus’ EU presidency served as an opportunity for unity around a common vision, Deputy European Affairs Minister Marilena Raouna said on Monday, honouring the sponsors who contributed to making it all happen.

Raouna said Cyprus’ EU presidency journey started two-and-a-half years ago.

“From the first moment, we were conscious of the unique opportunity presented … which holds particular importance for a member state such as Cyprus, with its unique characteristics, being one of the smallest EU members, a member state that is an integral part of the broader Middle East region, and of course the last member state under occupation,” she said.

She furthermore pointed out that Cyprus’ civil service on the island and in Brussels, as well as all diplomatic missions, were involved in the presidency, which included the whole society, young people and schools.

Director of the presidency’s secretariat Demetris Mavrommatis said the civil service, society and the economy as a whole contributed to a successful EU presidency.

“The organisations and businesses we are honouring today, as well as all the other sponsors that supported the presidency, did not limit themselves to providing goods or services, but contributed their know-how, reliability and trust in a national effort with a strong European dimension,” he added.

The two major sponsors – Cyta and Ayia Napa Marina – as well as the two golden sponsors – EKO Cyprus and Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus – received honorary plaques and diplomas.

Cyta provided network services, mobile and electronic devices, while Ayia Napa Marina offered all indoor and outdoor installations for presidency events.

EKO Cyprus supported the presidency by providing fuel and car cleaning services for the vehicles used for the presidency, and Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus offered bottled water and soft drinks during high level meetings and other events.