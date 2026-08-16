A Kyiv market was set on fire in a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine on Sunday, as Russian authorities reported what they described as the largest Ukrainian drone attack of the year.

Five people were reportedly killed in Russian strikes across Ukraine, while Russian officials said seven people had been killed in Ukrainian attacks.

The strikes came as fighting between Russia and Ukraine has intensified, with both sides carrying out increasingly heavy attacks in recent weeks.

In Russia, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 600 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted while heading towards the capital overnight.

Russia’s defence ministry later said its forces had shot down 822 Ukrainian drones, describing the attack as the “largest scale” since the beginning of the year.

A warehouse belonging to Wildberries, one of Russia’s largest online retailers, was also hit in the Moscow region, causing a fire.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said the targeted facility at Koledino Industrial Park was the company’s largest warehouse by area, covering 250,000 square metres, and claimed it had been disabled.

The ministry said seven of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centres had now been disabled in recent Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine has described the facilities as legitimate military targets, alleging they provide the Russian military with drone components, navigation equipment and other supplies. Russia has denied the claims.

Wildberries said the latest strike had affected a logistics facility but that “logistics chains have been reorganised”, with deliveries being handled through other sites.