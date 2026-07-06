Cyprus recorded a return to growth in house sales in 2025, with transactions rising by 3.8 per cent, according to Eurostat data covering EU housing market trends across member states.

The increase follows a 1.1 per cent decline in 2024, highlighting a recovery after a year of weaker activity in the Cypriot property market.

Earlier data show that Cyprus experienced stronger momentum in previous years, with house sales rising by 10.8 per cent in 2023 and a sharp 25.5 per cent increase in 2022, reflecting a period of robust expansion in the sector.

Across the European Union, house sales in 2025 increased in most countries for which comparable data are available, while declines were recorded in three of the 18 member states included in the dataset.

The largest contractions were seen in Croatia, down 4.1 per cent, Bulgaria, down 2.5 per cent, and Poland, down 1.1 per cent, indicating a mixed performance in parts of Central and Eastern Europe.

By contrast, the strongest growth in 2025 was recorded in Slovenia, up 29.9 per cent, followed by Lithuania, up 22.8 per cent, and Austria, up 21.4 per cent, pointing to significant rebounds in selected housing markets.

Looking at 2024, compared with 2023, Eurostat data show that the number of transacted dwellings declined in six countries, while increasing in 12.

The sharpest falls that year were recorded in Slovenia, down 17.7 per cent, Croatia, down 13.9 per cent, and France, down 9.4 per cent, reflecting a broader slowdown across parts of Europe.

At the same time, several markets posted strong gains in 2024, with Luxembourg recording a 47.1 per cent increase in transactions, followed by Hungary, up 34.8 per cent, and the Netherlands, up 17.0 per cent.