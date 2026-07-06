A new digital service for the renewal of residence permits for third-country nationals is now operational, the deputy ministry of migration and the deputy ministry of innovation announced on Monday.

The platform allows eligible foreign nationals legally residing in Cyprus to submit renewal applications online, along with the required supporting documents.

It is also available to employers applying on behalf of staff, as well as authorised representatives such as law firms and organisations.

The system handles renewal applications for various categories, including permits for salaried and domestic work, foreign company employees, family reunification and long-term residence.

Authorities clarified that the service only covers renewals and does not include first-time applications.

Users can electronically complete and submit applications, upload documents, track progress, pay fees online, and select a service point for later steps, including permit collection.

In-person attendance is still required for certain tasks, such as biometric data collection and signature verification.

The government aims to streamline procedures and reduce delays with the digital system.

Once fully implemented, it will manage around 73 per cent of renewal applications in these categories and up to 25 per cent of all residence permit applications, including new and renewal cases.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise public services and enhance efficiency through digital transformation in migration management.

The website can be found here