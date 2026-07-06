Two firefighting air tractors took off at 6.30am on Monday from Cyprus to assist France in putting out the wildfires raging in the country.

Fire chief Nikos Longinos said France had issued a request through the RescEU mechanism and that it was accepted at 9.30pm on Sunday.

The interior ministry announced late on Sunday that the two aircraft stationed in Cyprus are leased to the Republic of Cyprus by the EU through the RescEU mechanism.

Longinos explained that the aircraft are placed at the disposal of the European mechanism whenever needed.

The two aircraft, Forest 3 and Forest 4, took off with two operators, an observer and a mechanic, for Perpignan, where they are expected to land at 7pm local time.

Longinos said an eight-member team was also on its way to France.

The Cypriot mission is expected to stay in France for five days and will operate in an area to be decided by the French authorities.

RescEU is the European mechanism for reserve civil protection means, which is activated to support member states in dealing with major disasters.