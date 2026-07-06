Cyprus’ energy transition must be properly planned to respect the environment and follow EU guidelines for the protection of ecosystems, the federation of environmental organisations (Opok) said on Monday.

Opok said renewable energy sources were “undoubtedly a top priority for Cyprus’ energy transition and to meet its climate goals”, however the state could not continue to approve large-scale projects, such as the ones in Lythrodontas-Mathiatis and Alambra-Ayia Varvara, based on a vague government order without a clear framework.

The situation, Opok said, continued to bear witness to the “sloppiness” of energy planning, allowing the destruction of valuable ecosystems in the name of “green development”.

The uncontrolled expansion of photovoltaic parks into forest areas and cultivated land threatens local biodiversity, contributes towards erosion and causes a serious aesthetic and ecological burden, the federation pointed out.

According to Opok, creating high-power photovoltaic parks near communities called for particular attention and any impact on the environment must be thoroughly investigated.