Greek lender Eurobank S.A. announced on Monday that it repurchased over 2.7 million of its own shares during a five-day trading period at a total cost exceeding €11.3 million.

The transaction took place between June 29, 2026, and July 3, 2026, as part of the financial institution’s ongoing Share Buyback Programme.

This initiative was initially communicated to the public through an official announcement on June 10, 2026.

Shareholders originally approved the buyback scheme during the bank’s annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026.

The programme is being executed in accordance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018, following a subsequent resolution passed by the board of directors on April 29, 2026.

Throughout the stated five-day period, the bank acquired a total of 2,704,466 shares traded on the Euronext Athens exchange.

These market transactions were carried out through the bank’s affiliated member, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

The shares were secured at an average purchase price of €4.2137, bringing the total expenditure for the week to exactly €11,395,893.45.

Daily trading records reveal that on June 29, 2026, the bank bought 681,207 shares for a total of €2,834,099.85, with prices fluctuating between a low of €4.0880 and a high of €4.1900, averaging €4.1604.

The following day, on June 30, 2026, an additional 578,147 shares were purchased at an average price of €4.1749, costing €2,413,688.18 in total, with prices ranging from €4.1510 to €4.1990.

Trading on July 1, 2026, saw the acquisition of 507,073 shares for a sum of €2,131,812.74, averaging €4.2042 per share, reaching a peak of €4.2390 and dropping to a minimum of €4.1190.

On July 2, 2026, the bank acquired 482,209 shares at an average of €4.2691, totalling €2,058,575.87, while the price varied between €4.2300 and €4.2900.

Concluding the trading week on July 3, 2026, a final batch of 455,830 shares was bought for €1,957,716.81 at an average of €4.2948, marking the highest peak of the week at €4.3210 and a low of €4.2540.

Following these recent acquisitions, Eurobank directly holds a total of 39,737,785 of its own shares.

The bank also reminded investors that the annual general meeting on April 28, 2026, approved the cancellation of 28,097,019 own shares.

This planned cancellation will result in a corresponding reduction of the bank’s share capital, strictly adhering to Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

This corporate action will be officially completed once all necessary publication formalities are fulfilled with the General Commercial Registry (GEMI).