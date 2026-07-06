Short films on the big screen are coming to the capital this July. On Monday, July 13, the Cyprus Family Planning Association and the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus host an open-air cinema evening with a special theme.

The artistic directors of the festival, Diomedes Koufteros and Keti Papadema, have selected four short films that explore the complexities of youth, sexuality, family dynamics and identity. As night falls at 8.30pm at the Cyprus Family Planning Association’s garden in Ayioi Omologites, the free screenings will begin.

The films of the night are Overnight Coup directed by Marina Xenofontos in 2025, a 16-minute coming-of-age story navigating a night out against the backdrop of historical memory and The Devil and the Bicycle (Lebanon/France/Egypt, 2024) with a humorous look at youth, religion and sexual awakening.

Also screened will be the 2025 film Because Today is Saturday (Portugal), an animated exploration of motherhood and the need for personal space and Dear Mother (Sweden 2025) with a comedic take on shifting family dynamics and hidden tensions.

Following the screenings, a discussion will take place along with music, drinks and food provided by The Three Bakers.

A Monday Night Screening

Four short film screenings, discussion, food, drinks and music. By the Cyprus Family Planning Association and the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus. July 13. Cyprus Family Planning Association, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Open to above 18-year-olds. Free admission