GlobalWealth Group PLC announced on Monday that it has reached a substantial completion regarding its strategic share exchange with the founders and shareholders of Wealthyhood Ltd.

This development follows a series of previous official communications from the company, dated April 02, 2025, September 15, 2025, March 03, 2026, and May 06, 2026, regarding its strategic entry into the wealthtech sector.

The company confirmed that it has successfully acquired 40,718 ordinary shares of Wealthyhood Ltd from its existing shareholders to date.

In consideration for these shares, the company has proceeded with the issuance and allotment of 3,542,466 new ordinary shares of GlobalWealth Group to the respective shareholders of Wealthyhood Ltd.

This transaction forms part of an earlier announced plan to acquire a total of 41,520 ordinary shares in exchange for 3,612,240 new ordinary shares of the company.

Once the entire process is concluded, the final expected stake for GlobalWealth Group in Wealthyhood Ltd is set to reach 25.31 per cent of the issued share capital.

The company stated that it “will keep the investing public informed of any material developments relating to this transaction”.

It added that it “will issue a further announcement as soon as the remaining formal corporate procedures for the outstanding portion of the share exchange, as well as the strategic partnership as a whole, have been fully completed”.