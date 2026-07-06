The board of directors of the Mall of Cyprus (MC) Plc has announced that it will convene its annual general meeting on July 30, 2026.

Shareholders are due to review the audited financial statements, which cover the year ended December 31, 2025, alongside the relevant directors’ and auditors’ reports.

These documents, including the notice of the meeting and the instrument for appointing a proxy, are currently available on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) website, the announcement mentioned.

Copies of these materials may also be obtained free of charge from the registered office of the company or by submitting a request via email to the legal representative of the firm, the company added.

The agenda for the meeting includes several ordinary resolutions, such as receiving the audited accounts and the formal re-appointment of Deloitte as the company auditors.

Members will also be asked to consider the re-election of the company directors Kypros Hadjistyllis and Siphamandla Joseph Mbonane, who are retiring from their positions in accordance with the articles of association but have offered themselves for re-election.

Furthermore, the board will seek to ratify and approve all decisions and actions taken by the directors since the conclusion of the previous annual general meeting.

Finally, the meeting will also provide an opportunity for shareholders to vote on any other business proposed as an ordinary or special resolution.