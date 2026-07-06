For the first time, the show that has captivated more than two million viewers worldwide, arrives in Cyprus for three special performances. Its mission? To revive and honour the music and life of the iconic French singer Édith Piaf.

Performer Nathalie Lermitte embodies the soul of the singer on stage, and she is widely recognised as the only artist capable of reviving the voice, passion and authenticity of the legendary ‘La Môme.’ Her interpretation has been named “sincere, respectful and deeply human, fully in tune with Piaf’s spirit.”

As Piaf-The Show Hymne à la Môme embarks on a world tour, with over 200 performances in 50 countries, it travels to Cyprus as well. In 2027, three cities will host the show. First up, Markideio Theatre in Paphos will welcome the performance on January 29, followed by a show at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on January 30 and Limassol’s Pattihio Theatre on January 31.

The performances will feature Lermitte live on stage, accompanied by a symphony orchestra, filling theatres with Édith Piaf’s most famous songs – La Vie en Rose, Milord, Padam Padam, Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien – as well as other pieces. Rare archival footage will also be presented, highlilghting Piaf’s life and legacy.

There is one theme central to the production that is profound in Piaf’s work – a love for her audience. Expect a one-of-a-kind show that will blend French-language theatre, music and history.

Piaf! The Show

Musical tribute show Édith Piaf. Performed by Nathalie Lermitte and a live orchestra. Produced by Gil Marsalla and Directo Prod. January 29. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. January 30. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. January 31. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. www.atriamusic.com, www.soldouttickets.com.cy