Relatives, friends and politicians gathered for the funeral of businessman Nikos Shacolas in Strovolos on Monday.

Among the attendees were President Nikos Christodoulides, House president Annita Demetriou and Archbishop Georgios, as well as party leaders.

The funeral tribute highlighted Shacolas’ distinguished business career, his contribution to society and his personal qualities, while also paying tribute to his devotion to his family.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his son, Marios Shacolas, thanked those who attended the funeral and expressed gratitude for the support shown during their time of loss.