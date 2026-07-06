Nicosia bookstore, To Erma’s summer film nights continue into July this year, inviting cinephiles to enjoy two more nights in its colourful plant-filled courtyard. Nestled in one of the old town’s most popular streets, Ektoros just off Ermou street, the bookstore and reading café extends its free film nights.

A film from France and another from Greece join the agenda for July, both starting at 8pm. On Monday, July 6, Arnaud Lemort’s Ibiza film, a 2019 production, will be screened. Starring Christian Clavier, Mathilde Seigner, Joey Starr and Léopold Buchsbaum, the film focuses on Philippe, a 55-year-old podiatrist who has been divorced for years, who is dating Carol, a 45-year-old divorced mother of two teenagers. Hoping to win over her children, he agrees to join them on a holiday to Ibiza, a destination chosen by Carol’s son. But on one of the world’s most vibrant party islands, nothing goes according to plan.

Then, on Monday, July 13, the Greek film Thanasi, Take Your Gun (Thanasi, Pare to Oplo su) will be shown. With this film, the series travels back to the 1972 production by Dinos Katsouridis, presenting on the big screen the great Greek actors Thanasis Veggos, Efi Roditi, Antonis Papadopoulos, Dimitra Zeza, Vassos Andronidis and Christos Kalavrouzos.

The film is based on Thanasis, a man struggling to repay the loan on his truck while trying to arrange a marriage for his sister. When he offers to help an evicted young woman transport her belongings, the pair unexpectedly find themselves caught in the absurd chaos of war, embarking on a moving and satirical odyssey in search of dignity and humanity.

Summer Cinema – To Erma.

2019 French film ‘Ibiza’. July 6. 1972 Greek film ‘Thanasi, Take Your Gun’. July 13. To Erma, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission. Tel: 22-346770