The Landmark Nicosia: where shopping becomes an elevated lifestyle experience

A fascinating all-day luxury lifestyle awaits at The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, which opened its doors a few months ago to become the ultimate meeting point of Nicosia. The emblematic hotel, apart from its top dining choices, also offers an impressive collection of retail options, which combines luxury shopping sprees, curated beauty and self-care services and of course art.

Within the emblematic Hotel’s elegant setting, international guests and the demanding local crowd will come across boutiques, offering the chance for well-deserved luxurious shopping sprees and beautiful moments. Cara Boutique features world-famous designer fashion brands, introducing contemporary fashion choices to the hotel’s everyday life. Breezy summer dresses, eponymous footwear, prestigious handbags, and exclusive collections are displayed in the spacious and welcoming boutique and become the best personal present for ourselves or our loved ones.

Just a few steps away, Michalis Diamond Gallery presents the brand’s first ever store in Nicosia, bringing a touch of timeless luxury and spark to the hotel’s retail area. The glittering display windows draw all eyes, where fine jewellery and luxury watches become the centre of attention for all seeking for unique shopping experiences.

Of course, the fascinating puzzle could not be complete without the refined space of Landmark Galerie de Parfum by Dora Theophilou, introducing guests to a world of haute perfumery and niche fragrances, where everyone can find their personal unique fragrance choice, among top luxury brands.

For those who opt for the finest things in life, Habanos Cigar Lounge sets the tempo bringing along some of the best cigar brands in the world and sharing the knowledge to anyone who seeks to learn more about the sophisticated art of handmade cigars, or to become part of the world of the renowned French brand S.T. Dupont, buying elegant lighters, leather goods and luxury smoking accessories.

It goes without saying that art has its own very special space in the emblematic The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, impressing even the most sophisticated art lover through the stunning collections of Artion Gallery, the famous international gallery of contemporary art with locations in the most significant European cities.

Last but not least, everyday beauty finds itself in the epicentre of the hotel’s lifestyle experience for everyone through the amazing Sole Spa and Beauty Lounge spaces, offering top-to-toe signature services for the face, the body and the soul. From tailor-made spa treatments to hair, nail and beauty services, here guests can find everything they need for all possible occasions and moods.

About The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel

Owned by MHV- Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, this is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to join the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott. The brand-new, five-star city hotel perfectly mixes business with leisure, while honouring the legacy and heritage of its iconic building. With 265 rooms and 18 suites, the hotel features three restaurants – including Cyprus’ first Sumosan, as well as a new fascinating wine, dine & deli resto concept, Vetrina – indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, salon, gym, tennis and padel courts, a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, a gallery and luxury boutiques. Adjacent to the hotel are the imposing The Landmark Nicosia Towers and a lush 10,000-sq.m park.

The Landmark Nicosia

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC