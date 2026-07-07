Cyprus recorded the highest monthly increase in the volume of retail trade among European Union member states during May 2026, according to the latest figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Cyprus saw its retail trade volume grow by 3.7 per cent between April 2026 and May 2026, marking a significant performance compared to the broader economic trends across the bloc.

Across the wider euro area, the seasonally adjusted retail trade volume rose by 0.2 per cent, while the EU as a whole saw a modest increase of 0.5 per cent.

This growth follows a notable decline recorded in April 2026, when retail trade volume fell by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.6 per cent in the EU.

When comparing the annual performance from May 2026 to May 2025, the calendar adjusted retail sales index rose by 1.6 per cent in the euro area and by 1.9 per cent in the EU.

Within the euro area, the monthly volume of retail trade for food, drinks, and tobacco increased by 0.6 per cent, while sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, rose by a marginal 0.1 per cent.

Conversely, the volume for automotive fuel in specialised stores in the euro area decreased by 0.5 per cent during the same period.

The EU experienced similar sectoral trends, with food, drinks, and tobacco increasing by 0.6 per cent and non-food products rising by 0.5 per cent.

However, sales of automotive fuel in the EU also saw a downturn, decreasing by 0.4 per cent in specialised stores.

Behind the leading growth in Cyprus, other member states also reported notable monthly increases, with Luxembourg recording 3.6 per cent and Poland seeing 2.4 per cent.

The most significant monthly decreases were observed in Estonia at 2.2 per cent, Croatia at 2.0 per cent, and both Belgium and Lithuania at 0.7 per cent.

On an annual basis, comparing May 2026 to May 2025, the euro area saw trade for food, drinks, and tobacco increase by 2.4 per cent, alongside a 2.3 per cent rise for non-food products.

The volume of automotive fuel sold in specialised stores within the euro area dropped by a sharp 4.6 per cent over that same twelve-month period.

EU-wide annual figures showed a 1.9 per cent increase for food, drinks, and tobacco, a 2.8 per cent rise for non-food products, and a 2.9 per cent decrease for automotive fuel.

Cyprus also secured the top position for annual growth, with a total retail trade increase of 8.4 per cent compared to May 2025.

Other countries with high annual increases included Bulgaria at 7.9 per cent and Luxembourg at 7.8 per cent.

Decreases in annual retail trade volume were reported in Romania at 4.0 per cent, Estonia at 0.5 per cent, and Belgium at 0.4 per cent.