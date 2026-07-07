Cyprus recorded the highest monthly increase in industrial producer prices across the European Union during May 2026, according to the latest data released by Eurostat.

Specifically, Cyprus saw a surge of 3.6 per cent in these costs compared with April 2026, outpacing all other member states.

Industrial producer prices across the wider euro area and the EU both rose by 0.2 per cent throughout the same period.

This latest monthly increase follows a growth of 0.7 per cent in the euro area and 0.8 per cent in the EU during April 2026.

When comparing annual figures from May 2026 to May 2025, industrial producer prices climbed by 5.9 per cent in the euro area and by 5.7 per cent in the EU.

Within the euro area, the monthly price changes for specific sectors saw intermediate goods rise by 1.4 per cent, while energy costs decreased by 1.0 per cent.

Capital goods and durable consumer goods within the euro area experienced respective increases of 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, whereas non-durable consumer goods saw a marginal decrease of 0.1 per cent.

Total industry prices, when excluding the energy sector, rose by 0.7 per cent in both the euro area and the EU.

The EU saw an identical sectoral breakdown to the euro area, with intermediate goods rising by 1.4 per cent and energy falling by 1.0 per cent.

Following the sharp rise in Cyprus, other notable monthly increases were observed in Ireland at 2.8 per cent and the Netherlands at 1.9 per cent.

Conversely, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Croatia at 2.1 per cent, Hungary at 1.3 per cent, and Italy at 0.5 per cent.

On an annual basis, comparing May 2026 to May 2025, the euro area saw intermediate goods rise by 5.5 per cent, while energy costs spiked by 14.0 per cent.

During the same annual window, capital goods in the euro area increased by 2.2 per cent and durable consumer goods rose by 2.8 per cent, with non-durable consumer goods falling by 0.5 per cent.

Across the EU, annual figures showed intermediate goods up by 5.2 per cent and energy up by 14.3 per cent, with capital goods rising by 2.1 per cent and durable consumer goods by 2.7 per cent.

The most significant annual increases in industrial producer prices across the bloc were registered in Bulgaria at 19.3 per cent, Romania at 13.5 per cent, and Lithuania at 12.3 per cent.

Luxembourg remained the only member state to record an annual decrease, with prices falling by 3.2 per cent.