Public spaces, wellness facilities, bespoke offices and hospitality-inspired amenities come together as Limassol’s newest landmark offers a glimpse into the future of the workplace

Standing outside Neocleous Tower, the first thing you notice is the space around it. The public square, which guides visitors to the building itself, is an increasingly rare feature in a city where commercial developments often maximise every available square metre.

Positioned prominently along Makarios avenue, the project occupies one of the busiest commercial corridors in Cyprus. Yet rather than pressing itself against the pavement, it steps back. Landscaped gardens with trees, seating and integrated bicycle and scooter facilities are linked by a network of carefully considered pedestrian routes, fostering a sense of openness that eases the transition between street and building.

An unconventional choice for a development of this scale, this generous public area offers insight into the vision behind it, reflecting the people-centric approach throughout.

Taking centre stage within this welcoming exterior, Neocleous Tower is an impressive feat of architecture and engineering. Rising 120 metres above the city, it has already established itself as one of Limassol’s most recognisable landmarks. However, while looking up at the building reveals a striking silhouette that has transformed the skyline of Limassol, the real story of Neocleous Tower begins when you step inside.

Space to move

Stepping inside, it quickly becomes apparent that Neocleous Tower has been designed to enhance the experience for those who use it every day. Recognising that the quality of work life is shaped as much by what happens outside the office as within it, every decision – from the public square and amenities to the workplace environments – was guided by this philosophy.

The ease of movement throughout is one thing you notice immediately. A speedy ride from the underground parking levels brings visitors directly into the main lobby. Here spacious double-height ceilings, natural materials and purposefully chosen lighting contribute to the bright open space, which feels professional and design-led but also inviting.

Almost more like a luxury hotel than a conventional office block, the lobby is styled with custom-designed furnishings, the air is infused with a subtle fragrance, while a curated soundtrack plays softly in the background. Even the multilingual reception staff reinforce this feeling, welcoming all visitors with the ease of a premium hotel.

Inspiring environments

This hospitality-inspired approach continues throughout. Moving through the building, there is a clear consistency in the design and quality of the materials, furnishings and finishes. Attention has been paid to every last detail, reflecting the long-term thinking that creates an environment intended to remain relevant and appealing for years to come.

Across the office floors, fit-out works are rapidly giving way to fully operational workplaces. Many tenants have already completed their interiors and moved teams into their prestigious new business address. Brand identities shine through in each of the custom designed interiors, where employees are making these spaces their own, shaped around their unique culture and ways of working.

Spaces that existed only as architectural drawings a few years ago are now occupied, personalised and buzzing with life and productivity. The daily rhythm of the building is quickly taking shape as employees settle in and businesses begin writing the next chapter of their story from within these walls.

Walking through the office floors, one feature that really draws the eye are the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows offering uninterrupted views across the city all the way to the sea at every level. This means natural light pours deep into each office environment. And the effect is striking, bringing a wonderfully bright, open and inviting feeling that seems to inspire those busy working at their desks.

The everyday facilities that support office life reflect the same occupant-focused thinking. Contemporary kitchens, breakout areas and staff amenities are integrated throughout the floors, contributing to workspaces that feel both comfortable, practical and designed around the realities of modern working life.

The social heart

By the time you reach the fifth floor, the emphasis on user wellbeing and quality of life becomes even more apparent. The entire floor has been dedicated to a shared environment for the people who work here, combining lounge areas, meeting facilities and hospitality services in a setting designed to encourage interaction.

The floor is already proving popular among tenants, adapting to different needs throughout the day. Groups gather around meeting room tables discussing presentations while colleagues chat over freshly brewed coffee in comfortable seating areas.

Occupants move between professional and informal settings in a space that feels closer to a contemporary members’ club than a conventional workplace. The co-working areas feature movable furniture which can be reconfigured as required, while a café, bar and restaurant area open onto a spacious terrace where panoramic views unfold in every direction.

It is easy to imagine how this floor will evolve over time into a hive of activity, where ideas are exchanged, relationships are built and companies connect, all within a high-end environment that feel both exclusive and upscale.

In a commercial hub where every square metre carries value, dedicating such a prominent floor to the tenant experience rather than leasable offices is a deliberate statement. It reinforces the idea that the building has been designed to prioritise professional and personal balance, delivering a high-quality, supportive everyday working life.

Connecting people

The concept of shared experiences extends to the second floor, a state-of-the-art multipurpose venue which is currently under development and expected to open in the coming months. This flexible space for presentations, workshops, events and gatherings will provide tenants with an additional setting for collaboration and engagement. As the building continues to fill with dynamic energy, this venue is expected to become an important focal point for the growing community taking shape within Neocleous Tower.

Supporting this connected way of working is the Neocleous Tower App, an all-in-one digital platform that quietly simplifies everyday life within the building. Seamlessly integrating membership, access, payments and a range of building services, this easy-to-use tool allows tenants to navigate the tower effortlessly, while make full use of everything it has to offer. Whether reserving meeting rooms, booking spaces for corporate events and workshops, ordering and paying for a morning coffee delivered right to your desk, accessing the tower with a digital pass, registering for gym classes and onboard their teams, everything is available in the palm of their hands.

Beyond elevating the experience for users, the platform also strengthens smart communication across building operations, making sure everything stays connected and runs smoothly between the tower’s facilities and the people who use them.

Making time for wellness

Higher up, on the 18th and 19th floors, a state-of-the-art smart fitness and wellness centre sits among the most valuable spots at the top of the building – a rare commitment in commercial real estate, to dedicate such prime resources to a wellbeing-centred lifestyle.

The first things that strike you are the sweeping views and natural light flooding into the space through expansive windows. Here, some of the tower’s finest views have been reserved for the people who spend their days within it. Combined with the double-height ceilings and spacious, open-plan layout, the atmosphere feels uplifting, calm and totally removed from the pace of the working day.

The gym is already part of the daily routine for many who work in the tower. Scheduled classes, luxurious changing facilities and dedicated training areas make it easy for tenants to incorporate exercise into the working day, whether before work, during a break or at the end of the afternoon.

Future forward

A pioneer in many respects, Neocleous Tower is the first commercial office building to deliver such a holistic and high level of people-first services and facilities. Moreover, its wider sustainability ambitions have established another first for Cyprus, with the project becoming the island’s first commercial building to achieve LEED Gold certification.

The design incorporates energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices to reduce long-term resource consumption, alongside features intended to support healthier and more comfortable workplace environments.

What really stands out though when visiting this iconic and groundbreaking project, is the consistency of its approach. Whether in the public spaces, office environments, shared amenities or wellness facilities, the same priority is evident: creating a workplace that genuinely improves the quality of the working day.

In demand

Demand for office space at Neocleous Tower continues, despite the building now being fully occupied; a reflection of the confidence companies have placed in both the project and the vision behind it.

Now into its full year of operations, the focus has shifted from bringing an ambitious vision to life, to now ensuring the operational experience in this thriving workplace, is nothing short of an exceptional showcase of the evolving role of the modern office.

And the success of the development has also paved the way for what comes next. Although details remain under wraps, the team behind Neocleous Tower is already planning its next landmark project, guided by the same principles.

Today, Neocleous Tower stands as one of the most significant commercial developments ever delivered in Cyprus. Yet perhaps the most rewarding milestone is witnessing it come to life. Walking through a building – where reception staff greeting familiar faces by name; exciting conversations take place across offices, lounges and meeting rooms; and its own community is beginning to form – there is a tangible sense that this achievement is only just the beginning.