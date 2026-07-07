The board of directors of Orca Investments Plc announced on Tuesday that it has successfully completed the payment of a dividend from the retained earnings of the 2023 financial year.

This distribution was made to all eligible shareholders who were registered in the company records as of June 30, 2026.

The total dividend amount paid out by the company reached €11.889.

This figure equates to a dividend distribution of €0.0099075 for each share held by the investors.

The payment process was finalised by the company earlier today, July 07, 2026.