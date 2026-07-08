Eurobank this week announced the launch of a new programme titled Business Banking Construction Sector, which is designed to provide specialised financial solutions to one of the most vital areas of the Greek economy.

The programme expands the bank’s existing strategy of creating bespoke solutions tailored to the specific needs of individual professional sectors and business ecosystems across Greece.

Through this initiative, the bank offers comprehensive tools to support the daily operations and long-term growth of companies that play a strategic role in the country’s economic development.

By strengthening its ecosystem of specialised services, the bank reaffirms its long-term commitment to supporting Greek entrepreneurship and contributing to the modernisation and competitiveness of local businesses.

The service is aimed at more than 120,000 professionals and enterprises operating in the construction industry, including engineers of all disciplines, technical firms, and building contractors.

The construction sector is currently at the centre of significant investments in infrastructure, energy, real estate, and sustainable development projects.

These projects are playing a crucial role in the productive transformation of Greece during a period defined by increased challenges and demand for financing and technological advancement.

The bank is addressing the modern requirements of these professionals by offering a holistic framework of banking products and services, ensuring better access to essential development resources.

The new programme provides access to financing solutions specifically designed to cover working capital requirements and the implementation of strategic investment plans.

It also features guarantee letters with preferential pricing to support active business operations and provides expert guidance for accessing national and European development funds.