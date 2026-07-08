Three men who were arrested after having robbed and kidnapped a 65-year-old man in Larnaca were on Wednesday remanded in custody for six days after appearing at the Larnaca district court.

The police had said earlier in the day that they were investigating a case of “robbery, kidnapping, theft, assault, and causing actual bodily harm”, after the 65-year-old had reported on Monday that he had been attacked by three people.

He said that he knew two of the perpetrators, one of whom attacked and beat him, and took from him €300 in cash, his mobile phone, and the keys to his car.

Then, he said, the trio forced him into a car and drove him to his own house, before heading inside, taking “various items” from inside and loading them into his car, and then driving off “in an unknown direction”.

All three were arrested in Nicosia.