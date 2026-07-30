Two men accused in the Pyla torture case pleaded not guilty before the Larnaca permanent criminal court on Thursday, with proceedings adjourned until October 8 as police continue investigating other suspects allegedly involved in the case.

The 48-year-old and 27-year-old denied all charges arising from allegations that several victims were abducted and subjected to torture at a casino in Pyla during the summer of 2025.

The case forms part of a wider organised crime investigation centred on Larnaca, in which prosecutors allege victims were unlawfully detained, tortured and assaulted.

Police investigations remain ongoing to identify additional individuals believed to have participated in incidents captured on video.

The court’s latest hearing followed an earlier ruling rejecting an application by the 48-year-old to dismiss the case on grounds of abuse of process.

His defence had argued that prosecutors improperly registered two separate criminal cases against him, one relating to the January 17 shootings and violent brawl outside Larnaca police headquarters and another concerning the alleged torture in Pyla, maintaining the matters should have been brought under a single indictment.

The criminal court dismissed the application as “premature”, ruling that the evidence available at this stage did not “unequivocally support” allegations of abuse of process.

The 48-year-old faces a series of serious charges, including subjecting a person to torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty with intent to cause serious bodily harm as well as blackmail.

The 27-year-old likewise faces charges including unlawful deprivation of liberty, torture and assault.

The prosecution alleges the offences involving torture were committed during the summer of 2025, while the separate shooting and brawl case concerns incidents outside Larnaca police headquarters on January 17.

Police have identified six alleged victims, including three Cypriot nationals, one Indian national and one Arab national, while investigators believe a sixth victim is a European citizen whose identity has yet to be established.

According to investigators, one Cypriot and the Indian national are currently overseas, while the Arab national remains in Cyprus.

The investigation relies heavily on recordings recovered during police searches.

Prosecutors have previously told the court that investigators seized thousands of photographs and videos allegedly documenting assaults carried out against multiple victims at a casino office in Pyla.

Police are continuing efforts to identify additional suspects allegedly appearing in the footage as part of the ongoing investigation by Larnaca CID.