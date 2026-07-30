Firefighters are at present battling a wildfire that broke out near the Limassol village of Arsos after flames spread through dry grass from a rubbish dump fire.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said the blaze had spread rapidly, prompting the mobilisation of both ground and aerial firefighting resources.

Five fire engines have been deployed alongside six vehicles from the forestry department.

A further two fire engines are en-route to the scene to reinforce the operation, while four firefighting aircraft are conducting water drops.

Kettis said the chief fire officer and the head of the operations centre were present at fire service headquarters, coordinating the response with the incident commander.

Emergency services are continuing efforts to contain the fire, with no immediate reports of injuries at the time of writing.

More to follow…