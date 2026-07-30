For the second consecutive year, the Sirens are combining the power of the sea with the power of giving by organising the charitable swimming event Call of the Sirens 2026, in support of the work and services of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, with particular emphasis on the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre.

The story of the Sirens began several years ago, when a small group of women started exploring the enchanting underwater world by swimming with masks and fins. Over time, the group grew, their excursions became even more adventurous and a unique community of women emerged, united by their shared love of the sea, nature, adventure and companionship.

Today, the Sirens demonstrate that a passion for the sea can be transformed into meaningful support for others, giving every dive a greater purpose. On Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 4.30pm, they invite people of all ages to Almyropigado (Scout Beach) in Paralimni to take part in a unique experience of community spirit and giving.

Participants will swim a 500-metre route to Pezounospilioi and a further 500 metres back, with or without masks and fins, allowing everyone to take part according to their abilities.

Registration

Swimming participation fee: €20

Donation voucher: €10

Sponsorships are welcome

All net proceeds from the event will support the work and free services of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, helping to provide comprehensive care and support to people affected by cancer and their families.

We invite you to become part of this powerful wave of solidarity and generosity.

General event information

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026 | 4.30pm

Saturday, August 1, 2026 | 4.30pm Location: Almyropigado (Scout Beach), Paralimni

For registrations and donations, please visit the official Sirens website.