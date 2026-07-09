A 38-year-old man was arrested after the police officers uncovered an indoor cannabis cultivation operation at his home in Limassol, the police said on Thursday.

Officers found a room converted into a cannabis growing facility during the search.

They also seized 544 grams of cannabis, 12 cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds.

The man is due to appear before the Limassol district court later on Thursday , with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.