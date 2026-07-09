President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Lebanon, stressing that the neighbouring country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remain a priority for the Republic.

Meeting Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji at the presidential palace, Christodoulides highlighted Cyprus’ close ties with Lebanon and pledged continued support for efforts to bring the country closer to the European Union.

“We insist and will achieve the start of negotiations on a comprehensive EU strategic agreement with Lebanon, as we did through our initiatives for Jordan and Egypt,” he said.

Christodoulides said he had discussed the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging her to move the process forward as soon as possible.

He added that Cyprus would do everything within its power to strengthen relations between the EU and Lebanon.

Raji thanked Cyprus for its support and conveyed “warm greetings” from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who visited the island after Cyprus assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“You have made your personal mark and your great influence and it has been for the benefit of Europe and the Mediterranean. We thank you very much for what you are doing for us as Cyprus and through you as the EU,” he said.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis later said Cyprus and Lebanon were going “through the closest period they have ever had, especially after president Aoun assumed the presidency.”

He said Cyprus had consistently demonstrated its support for Lebanon through practical assistance and close cooperation, adding that regional security remained a priority for both countries.

“We have conveyed the message that, wherever, and to the extent that our own capabilities allow, our priority is regional security, a crucial aspect of which is, of course, the security and stability of Lebanon,” he said.