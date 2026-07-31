Investing in inclusive education by creating opportunities for children of all abilities

Exinity and the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation continue their support of Little Odysseus, an inclusive summer programme that brings together children with different abilities to write, illustrate and perform a shared story. The initiative reflects a long-term commitment to creating environments where every child is given the opportunity to participate, contribute and reach their full potential.

More than a creative summer programme, Little Odysseus connects mainstream schools, special education units, lyceums, educators and families in a shared experience. By learning and creating side by side, participants discover the value of collaboration, mutual respect and inclusion from an early age.

“Belonging is where every child’s journey begins,” said Andrey Dashin, Founder of Exinity and the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation. “When children are welcomed, included and encouraged to contribute alongside one another, they begin to see what they are capable of. Little Odysseus reminds us that potential flourishes when every child has a genuine place within the group.”

For Exinity and the Foundation, supporting initiatives such as Little Odysseus is part of a broader commitment to expanding educational opportunities and helping build a more inclusive society. Through programmes that promote accessibility, equal opportunities and youth empowerment, they continue to invest in environments where children from different backgrounds can learn, grow and thrive together.

Little Odysseus demonstrates that inclusion is not simply an outcome. It is the starting point. When children are encouraged to participate as equals, confidence grows, friendships are formed and new possibilities emerge.

By continuing to support the programme, Exinity and the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation reaffirm their shared commitment to helping create communities where every child feels valued, respected and empowered to succeed.