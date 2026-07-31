You have invested in a premium lifestyle. Your home reflects your standards. Your vehicle represents your passion for innovation. Your choices are driven by quality, design and reliability.

Your energy supply should be no different.

For homeowners who expect the best, energy independence has reached a new level. Sigenergy SigenStor brings together intelligent technology, elegant design and advanced safety to create a premium energy solution designed for modern luxury homes.

More than an energy storage system, SigenStor represents a new approach to managing your home’s energy. It combines energy storage, a hybrid inverter, intelligent energy management and optional DC electric vehicle charging into one beautifully designed, integrated solution.

Because true comfort means having complete control over your energy – even when the unexpected happens.

With an advanced 0.0-second backup transition, SigenStor delivers uninterrupted power during grid outages. Your lights stay on, your essential appliances continue operating, and your lifestyle remains completely unaffected. You will not even notice when the grid goes down.

Behind the elegant design is powerful intelligence. SigenStor uses advanced AI-based energy management to analyse your household consumption, solar production and energy patterns. It automatically optimises when to store, use or charge energy, helping homeowners maximise solar self-consumption and improve energy efficiency.

Safety and reliability are at the heart of every SigenStor system. The battery incorporates a comprehensive five-layer fire protection system, premium LFP battery technology and offers up to 15 years warranty on the battery, providing long-term confidence and peace of mind.

For electric vehicle owners, SigenStor offers an additional level of innovation. With its optional DC EV charging solution and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) capability, your electric vehicle becomes more than just transportation – it can become an active part of your home’s future energy ecosystem.

The future of luxury living is not only about beautiful spaces. It is about independence, security and intelligent technology working silently in the background.

Sigenergy SigenStor – premium energy storage for homeowners who refuse to compromise.

NIROXX Engineering Ltd. is the official Sigenergy representative in Cyprus and supports homeowners with expert consultation while connecting them with qualified installation partners across the island.

Discover how SigenStor can transform your home into a smarter, safer and more independent energy environment.

For SigenStor – Home Solutions, visit: https://niroxx.io/home-batteries/

For SigenStack – C&I Solutions, visit: https://niroxx.io/commercial-and-industrial-batteries/

Contact information