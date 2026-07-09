Thursday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, but this may be tempered by storms which are expected to occur inland and in the mountains during the afternoon.

Temperatures will nonetheless rise to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 33 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will be largely clear, though there will be a modicum of cloud cover on the coast.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Friday’s weather is expected to be much the same, with the odd rain shower and storm once again expected to break up the largely sunny weather, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be almost entirely clear.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable through Saturday, before rising slightly on Sunday.