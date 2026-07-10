Cyprus’ two firefighting aircraft are set to return to the island after travelling to France to help battle major wildfires in the country’s southwest, head of the fire service Nikos Longinos said on Friday.

If fire conditions continue to improve, preparations for the aircraft’s return to Cyprus will begin immediately, although the schedule could change if French authorities request further assistance.

Longinos said the Cypriot crews had made a significant contribution to firefighting efforts, helping contain the main fire front and tackle flare ups.

The aircraft have been operating from Perpignan airport, around 40 kilometres from the affected areas.

Cyprus, Longinos said, can afford to send a firefighting aircraft overseas as it remains fully prepared to respond to any wildfire emergencies at home.

“We remain on standby 24 hours a day,” he said, adding that 11 firefighting aircraft are still based in Cyprus, alongside aircraft stationed at the British bases that can assist if needed.

He said the success of aerial firefighting depends on more than the number of aircraft available.

Wind, terrain, vegetation, temperature and humidity all play a major role in how quickly fires can be brought under control.

Longinos said that even countries such as France and Spain, which operate more than 100 firefighting aircraft, can struggle to contain large wildfires under difficult conditions.

The two air tractors that were sent to France are part of the European Union’s rescEU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Cyprus was able to respond to the Frech request for support because there were no major active wildfire fronts on the island at the time of the request.

Each deployment includes not only pilots but also technical and operational support staff.