Rural Cyprus is beautiful and buzzing this time of year as locals and visitors trade the city for a village break. Local community councils make sure to fill the summer months with entertainment, giving visitors a chance to experience Cyprus’ villages through fun activities.

The quaint village of Vouni, in the district of Limassol, has planned an exciting cultural programme for the summer ahead. Kicking off its events is the Vouni Street Food Festival on July 25. From 8.30pm onwards, the municipal stadium will fill with street food vendors serving delicious bites, meals and desserts, alongside bars with refreshing drinks and beverages. DJ sets will pump up the mood with uplifting summer tunes.

Then, on August 1, the theatre team To Paraskinio will present the Greek-language performance Ta dika mas tou geitonou mas at 8.30pm at the village’s theatre. A summer party for all generations will continue the summer programme on August 8.

The event Paizei party sto Vouni Vol 4 returns for the fourth consecutive year at the Museum Square, sharing music, dancing and good vibes. In the middle of the month, a two-day bingo and music extravaganza will keep vacationers entertained on August 14 and 15.

A day later, a live music set will bring beloved Greek songs to the village streets as local musicians take the floor. Finally, on September 20, Vouni will host its annual Palouze Festival, reviving the village’s traditions with palouze demonstrations and tasting. Live music, song and dance are on the agenda as well, celebrating the day Cyprus village style!

Summer in Vouni

Vouni Street Food Festival. July 25. Theatre performance. August 1. Paizei party sto Vouni Vol 4. August 8. Music and bingo. August 14-15. Live music. August 16. Palouze festival. September 20. Vouni village, Limassol district. Free entrance. www.vouni.org