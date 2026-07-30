The Cyprus Union of Nursing Staff (Oyyk-Sek) on Thursday welcomed Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides’ initiative and the cabinet’s decision to approve an additional grant scheme for nursing and midwifery students, saying it had been advocating for such a measure for the past two years.

In a statement, the union said the provision of an additional grant for nursing and midwifery students, on top of the existing student grant, both as an incentive to encourage young people to choose the profession and as support during their practical training, had been one of its longstanding proposals.

It added that it has consistently maintained that policies aimed at making better use of the domestic workforce, combined with closer links between higher education and the labour market, represent “an investment and the best and most meaningful solution to any labour market needs.”

The union said it believes the new measure “will have a multiplying effect” in encouraging secondary school graduates to pursue studies in nursing and midwifery.

It noted that the scheme provides an annual grant to undergraduate nursing students, with the amount increasing according to the year of study. First-year students will receive €1,000, second-year students €1,250, third-year students €1,500 and fourth-year students €2,000 per year.

According to the union, a key condition of the scheme is that graduates commit to working for at least two years in state healthcare facilities after completing their studies.

Oyyk-Sek added that the scheme will be available to permanent residents of the Republic of Cyprus enrolled in nursing or midwifery programmes and will come into effect in September.

It said the measure will cover both new entrants and students already enrolled in nursing and midwifery programmes, including those in their second, third and fourth years of study.