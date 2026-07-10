The previous Velister digital terrestrial television platform has been brought back into operation for a further three months to help viewers experiencing reception problems transition to the new system, the department of electronic communications said on Friday.

The department, which falls under the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy, said the old platform resumed operating on Friday and will run in parallel with the new digital television platform during the temporary transition period.

The decision was taken to give households still experiencing reception issues additional time to make the necessary adjustments, including retuning their television sets, purchasing compatible set-top boxes or upgrading their home reception equipment.

Viewers can continue to tune their televisions to the same channels used to receive the previous platform’s signal before June 30.

The department added that newer television sets and compatible decoders are capable of receiving signals from both the old and new platforms.

It stressed that the temporary reactivation of the Velister platform is intended solely to ensure a smooth transition to the new digital terrestrial television network.

Later on Friday, the pensioners’ union urged the government to assist those affected by the recent television system change.

They reported that many elderly individuals have had to pay for new equipment and installation to restore their TV reception.

The organisation also called for an investigation into complaints of excessive charges and profiteering related to the transition.