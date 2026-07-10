Something new is coming to Paphos this summer, something tasty and in a total summer mood. The Taste of Cyprus Festival will bring together passionate chefs and street food vendors from across Cyprus for three evenings. Mark your calendars for July 31 to August 2.

The exciting gourmet street food event has free admission and through the chef’s creations, it aims at showcasing the depth and diversity of Cypriot cuisine. From traditional recipes passed down generations to bold contemporary dishes that push the boundaries of what Cypriot cuisine can be today, this festival is a celebration of the island.

Each of the three evenings has its own identity, taking visitors on a journey through Cyprus’ culinary history from its deep traditional roots, through the nostalgic flavours of a beloved era, to the creative energy driving the island’s modern gastronomic scene today. The result is not simply a food festival, as organisers say, but a living portrait of Cyprus, told through taste.

“Cyprus has always had exceptional food,” organisers add. “This festival brings together the flavours, people, and stories that make it special, creating a unique experience for everyone, with free admission. We want people to leave having discovered Cyprus through its flavours in a way they have never experienced before.”

At the same time, the festival will offer an extensive entertainment programme for all ages, featuring live music and interactive activities. Younger visitors will be able to enjoy a specially designed children’s area with games and creative activities, while food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch live cooking demonstrations by participating chefs, discovering the techniques, secrets and inspiration behind their creations.

The full programme of each themed evening’s activities, as well as the participating chefs and food vendors will be announced shortly on the Taste of Cyprus Festival social media accounts.

“Free admission on all three evenings is a deliberate choice that reflects the festival’s core philosophy: great food and pride in Cypriot culture should be accessible to everyone, without hesitation. Families, food lovers, tourists and the simply curious are all equally welcome. Paphos is ready to serve. The only question is: Are you hungry?”

Taste of Cyprus Festival

Gourmet street food festival with chefs, cooking demonstrations and entertainment. July 31-August 2. Paphos Medieval Castle, Paphos. www.tasteofcyprusfest.com