Cyprus has just recorded the strongest half-year in the history of its property market. Between January and June, buyers deposited 10,007 contracts of sale at District Land Offices — 14.6% more than a year earlier, and the first time the six-month count has crossed 10,000 — while the declared value of completed transfers reached €2.23 billion, according to analysis of Department of Lands and Surveys data by BuySell, Cyprus’s largest property platform. June capped the run with 1,964 sales, up 27% on last year and the best June on record.

The market is accelerating

Momentum built as the half progressed. January opened 11% ahead of last year, and the gap widened almost every month — +12% in February, +18% in March, +15% in April — before June’s 27% surge; even May, the quietest month, grew 5%. Every month of 2026 has now outperformed its 2025 counterpart.

Every district grew — Limassol leads, Paphos fastest

Limassol did the heavy lifting in June, with 727 contracts — up 64% year-on-year and its strongest month of the half by some distance. Over the six months Limassol leads on volume (3,264 contracts, +19.8%), while Paphos grew fastest (+20.5%). Nicosia and Larnaca posted steadier gains, and Famagusta, the market’s smallest district, rose 13.7% despite a flat June. The full district breakdown follows the chart below.

€2.23 billion changed hands in six months

The value of completed transfers tells the same story. Property worth €2.23 billion changed ownership between January and June, and June’s €541 million made it the strongest month of the year — well clear of March’s €398 million. Limassol accounted for €906 million, or 41 cents of every euro spent across Cyprus; Nicosia followed at €471 million, ahead of Paphos (€438m), Larnaca (€305m) and Famagusta (€111m).

International demand is broad-based — and mostly non-EU

Foreign buyers placed 4,151 properties under contract in the first half. Paphos remains their first port of call (1,401 properties), followed by Limassol (1,196) and Larnaca (997) — and roughly two in three of those purchases were made by non-EU nationals. Measured against completed transfers, one in five properties across Cyprus (20.4%) went to a foreign buyer; in Paphos the share was 41.2%, against just 9.1% in Nicosia — a measure of how strongly international demand tilts to the coast.

Prices keep climbing, with apartments in front

Prices are following volumes higher. The Central Bank of Cyprus Residential Property Price Index — latest reading, Q1 2026 — has apartment prices up 10.8% year-on-year, against 3.0% for houses and 7.5% for the market as a whole. The gap reflects where demand is concentrated: compact urban and coastal stock favoured by investors and international purchasers.

Financing remains supportive

Credit is doing its part. New housing loans reached €2.0 billion in 2025, 36.4% more than the year before, and the average mortgage rate stood near 3.06% in February 2026. Borrowers are also locking in stability: variable-rate loans now account for roughly 12% of new lending, down from more than 90% in 2022.

About BuySell

BuySell (BuySellCyprus.com) is Cyprus’s leading property platform, attracting more than 2 million visitors each month and featuring over 150,000 properties for sale and rent across Cyprus. With a market share of more than 80% — confirmed by IMR / University of Nicosia — it is the definitive marketplace for Cypriot real estate and a regular publisher of data-driven analysis of the market.

For more information, live market data and more than 150,000 listings, visit buysellcyprus.com. The BuySell App is available for iPhone and Android:

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