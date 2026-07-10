Friday’s weather will be mostly sunny across most of the island for most of the day, though this will be tempered by the possibility of rain in the mountains during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 34 degrees Celsius on the north coast, 32 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 27 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though localised fog may form in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Largely sunny weather will continue over the weekend, though once again, tempered by partial cloud.

Temperatures will gradually rise every day through Monday.