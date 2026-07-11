“Surf, kite, party, repeat,” says Kahuna Surfhouse as it organises a two-day beach party once more. This year, the King of Kite event is set for July 18 and 19 at Softades Beach in the Larnaca district, as part of the Cyprus Kitesurfing Championship 2026.

Just as the wave crashes onto the sand, Kahuna will host DJs, party-goers and water-sports enthusiasts for a weekend of connection, community and fun.

“The 13th edition is going to be the loudest weekend Softades has ever seen,” they add, sharing that the two-day agenda will include non-stop music from some of the island’s favourite DJs. The event will kick off from early afternoon until late in the evening as the clock hits midnight. On Sunday, another eventful day awaits in the golden afternoon hours.

Performing at the beach party on the first day is Mr Panaman, Dr Cordoba and The Professor, while on the second evening Dr Cordoba and The Professor will continue the sunset party mood with more summer tunes.

King of Kite – Beach Party

Two-days of DJ sets and seaside fun. July 18-19. Kahuna Surfhouse, Larnaca. Saturday: 2pm-12am. Sunday: 2pm-10pm