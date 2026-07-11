Marc Marquez underlined his dominance at Sachsenring by converting pole position into victory in Saturday’s sprint race at the German Grand Prix, holding off younger brother Alex Marquez to secure his record 19th MotoGP sprint win.

The factory Ducati rider controlled the 15-lap race from the front, with Gresini’s Alex Marquez applying pressure throughout but unable to mount a serious challenge as the seven-time premier-class world champion returned to winning form.

Marquez, a 12-time winner at Sachsenring across all classes, bounced back after a frustrating weekend at Assen to extend his superb record at the German circuit. VR46 Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the podium after fending off a strong challenge from Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, who finished fourth. Ogura’s teammate Raul Fernandez rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi was ruled out for the rest of the weekend after suffering a broken collarbone in a qualifying crash and will return to Italy for surgery. Championship leader Jorge Martin finished sixth, maintaining his advantage at the top of the standings.