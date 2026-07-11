– Substitute Mikel Merino struck late as Spain beat Belgium 2-1 in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, booking a semi-final against France in Dallas on Tuesday.

• European champions Spain went ahead in the 30th minute when Fabian Ruiz converted a rebound after Thibaut Courtois had superbly saved Dani Olmo’s strike.

• Belgium levelled in the 41st minute through Charles De Ketelaere, who headed Timothy Castagne’s cross past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

• Courtois was forced off midway through the second half and replaced by Senne Lammens.

• Merino, introduced after 86 minutes, pounced two minutes later after Lammens failed to hold Pau Cubarsi’s low strike.