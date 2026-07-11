A 19-year-old male has been arrested in Limassol after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a police motorcycle and unseated the officer riding it, the police said on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday afternoon, with officers signalling the man to pull over, as the pickup truck was not fitted with registration plates.

According to the police, the driver stopped his vehicle before reversing into a police motorcycle which was behind him, causing the officer riding it to suffer a “minor injury”.

The officer then pulled out his weapon and opened fire at the pickup truck, hitting one of its tyres three times, with the teenager driving away.

Following the incident, the officer went to the Limassol general hospital, where he was given first aid and discharged.

Investigations into the matter led the police to the 19-year-old, with officers finding the pickup truck parked outside his house at 11.15pm on Friday.

Upon noticing that the police had arrived, he attempted to flee the scene, but was arrested.

He is expected to appear in court later on Saturday. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.