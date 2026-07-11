Temperatures on Saturday will hit 39C inland, 31C on the western coast, rising to 33C along the rest of the coastline and 27C in the mountains.

The weather will be mostly clear with increased cloud in the mountains in the afternoon.

Winds will initially be variable, weak 3 Beaufort gradually becoming weak to moderate 3 to 4 Beaufort. At times on the south coast winds could be strong 5 Beaufort.

In the evening mainly clear but with increased low clouds and light fog likely in some areas.

Temperatures will drop to around 22C inland and on the coast and 18C in the mountains.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear but with some cloud.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Sunday