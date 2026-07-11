Good Omens is a brilliantly funny book. Although I’m not a fan of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series, I immensely enjoyed this 1990 novel, written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

For some reason, I was looking the other way when it became a popular series. Totally oblivious to the fact, I stumbled upon a photo of David Tennant in lusciously devilish attire and, being a fan – as it turns out not an ardent one – I scrambled through Google to find where it came from. And there it was: Good Omens on screen.

Needless to say, I binge-watched all three seasons.

The end is nigh. Satan sends his son to Earth as a baby to prepare the ground. All the demon Crowley has to do is to swap the baby with another being born at a convent, but he ends up giving the little devil to the wrong couple.

So when the time comes for baby prince of darkness to come into his powers, nothing happens.

This sounds the alarm in hell, while unsuspecting Crowley and his angel friend Aziraphale are living in London having the time of their life.

Once word gets out that there was a mix up, demon and angel have to choose between the end of the world and preventing Armageddon from happening.

In the meantime, Satan’s boy is stunning his friends by levitating and other tricks, a descendant of witch Agnes is following her “nice and accurate prophecies” to also save the world, while a clumsy witch hunter is hot on her heels trying to stop her from doing anything in particular.

With a cast including David Tennant as Crowley, Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of Satan, as well as Jon Hamm, Mark Gatiss, Miranda Richardson, Derek Jacobi, Anna Maxwell Martin, Jack Whitehall, Nina Sosanya and Adria Arjona, it comes as no surprise that the series is deliciously splendid.