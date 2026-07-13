A fire that broke out late on Sunday night in Avgorou destroyed around 750 hay bales, with the cause of the blaze still unknown.

Police said the fire was reported at around 10.20pm on Sunday. Officers and members of the fire service were dispatched to the scene, where they brought the blaze under control.

Approximately 750 hay bales were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established, while fire service crews remain at the site as a precaution to prevent any flare-ups.

The Famagusta criminal investigation department (CID) is continuing its investigations.