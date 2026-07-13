Police arrested 15 people during overnight operations across Cyprus as part of targeted patrols aimed at preventing crime and maintaining public order.

According to a police statement, officers carried out organised patrols in key urban areas across the island to prevent serious criminal activity, safeguard public order and enhance public safety.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 15 people for a range of offences, including theft, illegal stay in Cyprus, public drunkenness, causing a disturbance, carrying a knife, illegal possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and various traffic offences.

During the operations, police stopped 571 vehicles and checked 769 occupants. Officers also carried out inspections at 47 premises, resulting in five reports for various offences.

Traffic enforcement led to 387 fines for road traffic violations, while police also opened 41 investigations into suspected traffic-related offences.

Of the traffic fines issued, 129 were for speeding. Police impounded 13 vehicles during the operations.

Officers also carried out 113 breathalyser tests, with 15 drivers reported for drink-driving, and conducted two preliminary drug tests, both of which returned positive results.

Police said the nationwide operations will continue on a daily basis, with an increased presence, targeted checks and rapid operational responses aimed at preventing crime, protecting the public and maintaining public order.